ID Disagreement Leads To Pepper Spray Scene During Scuffle At South Stafford Wawa, Sheriff Says

On Sunday night, deputies were called to Wawa on South Gateway Drive in South Stafford, where there was report of a woman who became irate after an employee asked her for an ID when she tried to make the purchase, officials said.

When prompted for the ID, Latarsha Gray began screaming at an employee in the store, and when others unsuccessfully attempted to deescalate the situation, she continued to refuse to leave.

Instead, investigators say that Gray began making threats on their lives, assaulted an employee, and sprayed pepper spray before attempting to flee.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Photos of Gray were shared, and she was tracked to the Excel Inn & Suites on Warrenton Road, where deputies were able to arrest her without further incident.

Gray was charged with felony assault with a caustic agent, as well as assault and battery. Following her initial court appearance, she was released and scheduled to return at a later date.

