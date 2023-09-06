Hostage Situation Ends Tragically After 8 Hours In Culpeper County

A woman called 911 asking for help when someone inside the apartment on the 600 block of Friendship Way in Culpeper County began firing at her at 7:50 p.m., Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.

Arriving officers encountered a male suspect armed with a firearm. The suspect retreated from a third-floor balcony and barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Law enforcement attempted to get inside the home to render aid to the woman who called 911, but police later determined she had already been fatally shot.

Police began negotiations with the suspect in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. At 3:51 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

A shelter-in-place order was sent by the Culpeper County Public Safety Communications Center to residents of the housing complex but has since been lifted.

The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Town of Culpeper Police Department, Fauquier Sheriff's Office, and Virginia State Police responde.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.