Hanging Juvenile Victim On Playground Saved By Deputies In Stafford

The juvenile called the suicide crisis hotline apparently before hanging himself by a belt at a local playground on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 2:30 p.m., the county sheriff's office said in a release.

Deputy J.J. Holetzky quickly lifted the juvenile to relieve pressure on his neck and Deputy M.A. Floirendo assisted in removing the belt from around his neck.

Deputies J.A. Buzzard and C.D. Brown helped secure the young man and ensured he was not injured. Medics confirmed there was no serious injury and the deputies transported the young man to the hospital for mental health treatment.

If you are struggling with a mental health crisis and need someone to talk with, the suicide and crisis hotline number is 988. Please do not suffer alone.

