Gunman At Large Following Shooting In Stafford County Neighborhood: Sheriff (Updated)

Stafford County Sheriff's Office Major Shawn Kimmitz said that at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a man was shot several times in the 200 block of Streamview Drive in the Rappahannock Landing Subdivision.

Upon arrival at the scene, the man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the investigation was still ongoing and the scene was being actively investigated.

Residents in the area with Ring doorbell cameras have been asked to provide that footage to police investigators as they continue to track down the shooter.

No information about the victim or circumstances surrounding the shooting has been released by investigators.

More information is expected to be provided.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

