Fugitive's Great Escape Quickly Thwarted By Stafford Sheriff's Deputies Outside CVS

At around noon on Wednesday, deputies from the sheriff's office located a wanted man in the parking lot of the store in the 2600 block of Richmond Highway, according to Major Shawn Kimmitz, who was at the scene.

The spokesperson said that the fugitive was inside a gray Chrysler 300 and when deputies approached, he attempted to hop the curb to get away.

Deputies had different plans.

One was able to get behind the fleeing Chrysler, and when the wanted man attempted to accelerate forward, he was met by another deputy who was able to move in front and block in the vehicle between some trees.

The suspect was ordered out of the car, along with a passenger, and both were detained without incident.

No information about the apprehended man or why he was wanted was released. Charges against him are pending.

This is a developing story.

