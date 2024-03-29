Fredericksburg Knifepoint Rapist Arrested At Burger King: Stafford Sheriff

Beginning the night of Tuesday, March 26, Nicholas Middleton held the woman at knife point and began sexually assaulting her, holding her against her will somewhere in Stafford, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

The victim recounted the harrowing attack to deputies at Mary Washington Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries, Decatur said.

Detectives were able to identify Middleton as a suspect and arrested him around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at Burger King on Plank Road in Fredericksburg.

He was charged with rape by force, malicious wounding, assault and battery, destruction of property, object sexual penetration, strangulation, and abduction. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. This is still an active investigation.

Empowerhouse, a nonprofit supporting survivors of domestic violence, has a 24-hour hotline at 540-373-9373. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office also offers Rape Aggression Defense, or R.A.D., classes aimed to bring awareness, prevention, and risk reduction of these types of crimes.

Mary Washington Hospital has trained forensic nurses who specialize in treating sexual assault, domestic violence, and even traumatic injuries. The Rappahannock Area Community Service Board offers free consultations to those of any age struggling. Resources are available everywhere, not just in this area. Anyone in Virginia can contact 211 to find local resources for just about any situation.

If you or someone you know is a victim, please reach out. There are people within the Sheriff’s Office, and beyond, that want to help.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.