Elderly Woman Killed By Driver While Checking Mail Outside Staford Home, Sheriff Says

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office has identified the 72-year-old woman who was killed after being struck by a vehicle as she checked her mail on Friday afternoon.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal crash.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Stafford resident Shelley Moncure went outside to check her mailbox shortly after 12:45 p.m. on March 15 in the 800 block of Widewater Road when she was struck by a driver who was traveling east down the roadway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials made note that the driver was uninjured and remained at the scene to assist deputies. No other details were released by investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

