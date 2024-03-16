Elderly Woman Killed By Driver While Checking Mail Outside Staford Home, Sheriff Says

Stafford resident Shelley Moncure went outside to check her mailbox shortly after 12:45 p.m. on March 15 in the 800 block of Widewater Road when she was struck by a driver who was traveling east down the roadway.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials made note that the driver was uninjured and remained at the scene to assist deputies. No other details were released by investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

