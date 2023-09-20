Partly Cloudy 58°

E. Coli Prompts Recall Of Costco Butternut Squash Sold In Virginia Stores

If you bought butternut squash from Costco recently, it may contain E. Coli.

Costco
Costco Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Safeway Fresh Foods, based in Vineland, NJ, is recalling fresh-cut butternut squash sold in Costco stores in several states, due to E. Coli found during routine testing.

A letter was sent to customers who purchased the product between Sept. 7 and Sept. 15.

The squash product was sold in Costco stores in Washington D.C.; Maryland (Gaithersburg, Frederick, Columbia, Wheaton, and Owings Mills); Pennsylvania (Robinson and Homestead); and Virginia (Fairfax, Sterling, Pentagon City, Leesburg, and Charlottsville).

Click here for the complete alert from Costco.

