E. Coli Prompts Recall Of Costco Butternut Squash Sold In Virginia Stores

Safeway Fresh Foods, based in Vineland, NJ, is recalling fresh-cut butternut squash sold in Costco stores in several states, due to E. Coli found during routine testing.

A letter was sent to customers who purchased the product between Sept. 7 and Sept. 15.

The squash product was sold in Costco stores in Washington D.C.; Maryland (Gaithersburg, Frederick, Columbia, Wheaton, and Owings Mills); Pennsylvania (Robinson and Homestead); and Virginia (Fairfax, Sterling, Pentagon City, Leesburg, and Charlottsville).

Click here for the complete alert from Costco.

