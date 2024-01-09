DUI Driver Took Deputies On Drunken Police Pursuit In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Melendez Marguina, 23, was arrested over the weekend after taking deputies on what was described by the sheriff's office as "a rather drunken and dangerous incident."

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, a sergeant on patrol on Warrenton Road spotted a driver who was swerving, prompting a call for backup as he attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area, officials said.

However, Marguina had other ideas.

Rather than stop, the Stafford resident made a U-turn at the Plantation Drive intersection and began heading southbound in the direction of I-95, prompting responding deputies to use their vehicles to lead him instead onto Sanford Drive, where he began driving in the wrong direction.

Deputies were able to surround Marguina, forcing him to stop, and he was detained without incident.

Marguina said that he drank "not that much" before getting behind the wheel, ignoring several open containers within his vehicle and a BAC more than double the legal limit.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above .20 percent, eluding police, failure to maintain his lane of travel, and traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Marguina is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail in lieu of $7,500 secured bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.