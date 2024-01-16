Drunk Waffle House Run Ends With Teens Crashing In Stafford County Woods: Sheriff

At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office received a call from a passerby who advised that there was a Honda Civic that had been abandoned after a crash near the intersection of Countryside Drive and Stony Hill Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found empty cans of alcohol near the vehicle, and moments later, a man arrived at the crash scene to advise that his teen daughter had been involved after he was woken up by her and a friend who said they had gotten into a crash.

However, instead of staying at the scene, the 16 and 17 year old walked back to the home, and when deputies spoke with them, they said they were on their way to Waffle House when the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to authorities.

When prompted by the deputy about when they last drank alcohol, the teens said they had been drinking "immediately before their Waffle House run."

Criminal complaints for driving after illegally consuming alcohol, underage possession of alcohol, and reckless driving were filed for the driver. The passenger received a criminal complaint for underage possession of alcohol.

Both were released back to family members.

