Drunk Driver Picks Up Kids, Second DUI In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

For the second time, the 40-year-old Stafford resident was arrested for a DUI, this time with children in the back and a box of the beer in the front, according to officials.

Members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office spotted De Leon speeding through a 35 mph zone on Garrisonville Road earlier this week before turning onto Greenspring Drive through a steady red light.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that when deputies approached his vehicle, they found De Leon behind the wheel with two children in the car, showing clear signs of intoxication with an open box of Heineken next to him.

De Leon showed clear signs of intoxication, according to the sheriff's office, and he admitted to consuming "a few beers and shots" before picking up the children. It was also determined that his license had been revoked due to a previous alcohol-related incident.

He was arrested without incident and charged with:

Driving under the influence (second offense) with a blood alcohol content between .15 percent and .20 percent with children present;

Driving after forfeiture of a license;

Two counts of felony child neglect;

Speeding;

Failure to obey a traffic stop.

The children were handed off to a sober family member and De Leon is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

