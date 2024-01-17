Fair 29°

Drug Mule Busted Taking 40 Kilos Of Coke From Source In Mexico To Virginia Gets Prison Time

The Texas man who attempted to flood Virginia streets with cocaine for a Mexican drug trafficking organization is heading to prison, federal authorities announced.

Zak Failla
Carlos Alfonso Gonzalez, 31, was sentenced by a judge in Virginia to 150 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to possess and distribute nearly 40 kilograms of cocaine, which could be worth upwards of a million dollars on the streets.

The Brownsville, Texas resident agreed with a Mexican source to transport a load of cocaine from Houston to Richmond last year, though he didn't make it to his destination, according to officials.

On April 29, 2023, Gonzalez picked up the coke and traveled with it in a commercial tractor-trailer to Virginia, where he met with his cohorts. Days later, on May 1, Gonzalez stopped in Disputanta, where he delivered 39.9 kilograms of cocaine to his co-conspirators.

Once the meet was done, police conducted a traffic stop of his buyers, ultimately leading to Gonzalez's arrest, who was on federal supervised release for a previous drug trafficking offense in Texas.

Gonzalez was sentenced to 120 months in prison for charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and another 30 months for violating his supervised release stemming from his prior conviction.

