Driver Found Dead In Car 3.5 Hours After Rappahannock County Crash: State Police

Ricky L. Shell, of Alton, was behind the wheel of a Kia Spectra when he failed to maneuver a curve on Route 11 (Lee Highway) in Rappahannock County, Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.

Shell's vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, went through a fence, down an embankment, and struck a tree 150 feet west of Route 522 (Sperryville Pike).

A passerby spotted the car around 7 a.m., but police say it appears the crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. Shell was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

