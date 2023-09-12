Mostly Cloudy 82°

Driver Found Dead In Car 3.5 Hours After Rappahannock County Crash: State Police

A 35-year-old driver was found dead in a vehicle hours after crashing it Monday, Sept. 11, police said.

Ricky L. Shell, of Alton, was behind the wheel of a Kia Spectra when he failed to maneuver a curve on Route 11 (Lee Highway) in Rappahannock County, Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said.

Shell's vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, went through a fence, down an embankment, and struck a tree 150 feet west of Route 522 (Sperryville Pike).

A passerby spotted the car around 7 a.m., but police say it appears the crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. Shell was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

