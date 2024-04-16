Mohamed Samura, of Fredericksburg, was standing near a crosswalk on Fairmount and 6th streets — outside of Cook Hall, a dormitory — when he was struck by an out-of-control Audi that had just hit a parked vehicle nearby just before 3:40 p.m. Thursday, April 11.

The Audi was heading north on 6th Street, Northwest, from Howard Place, Northwest, at a high rate of speed when it Audi struck a parked vehicle and continued on 6th Street, Northwest. That's when the car failed to negotiate the left turn onto Fairmont Street NW, mounted a curb, and struck Samura.

Samura was hospitalized with serious injuries and died on Monday, April 15.

FOX News says that the driver of the Audi was a faculty member of Howard University. Daily Voice has reached out to Howard University for confirmation.

Samura was a freshman computer information systems major and remembered as a “bright and accomplished” member of the community. Samura was aimed to the school of business Dean’s List and “demonstrated great skills as a member of the University’s award-winning Esports Team,” according to a letter from Howard University President Ben Vinson III.

