Cluck Around And Find Out: Angry Popeyes Customer Jams Drive-Thru Lane In Stafford

Police approached the peckish driver at the Garrisonville Road restaurant around 7:35 p.m. Sunday, June 11. The woman told police there was an issue while she was trying to order her meal, and she wasn't moving until she got her discount, the county sheriff's office said.

The deputy on scene even suggested her vehicle would need to be towed before she voluntarily moved it. Another customer said she attempted to speak with the upset woman, only to be chest bumped.

"Deputy Hurt attempted every trick in the book to have the suspect move her vehicle without success," authorities said.

She was arrested released by the magistrate on an unsecured bond, while the drive thru line was able to continue.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.