Stafford resident Cash Phelix, 18, took deputies on a wild ride on Sunday night as they sought 19-year-old Tylor Asbury, who was wanted for felony eluding in King George County, officials say.

According to a spokesperson from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 8:40 p.m. on June 16, deputies were attempting to locate Asbury on Little Falls Road, when they spotted a truck leaving a home that ran a stop sign.

Believing Asbury was inside, they attempted a traffic stop, but Phelix proceeded to speed away down Kings Highway, then entered Blue and Grey Parkway, with the truck passing vehicles on the shoulder and the deputy on his heels.

After blowing through a red light with the deputy still following in tow, Phelix pulled over near Lafayette Boulevard in Fredericksburg; however, Asbury took off on foot and was able to get away.

Phelix was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and grape alcoholic beverage, investigators say.

He was charged with felony eluding, possession of controlled substances, reckless driving, passing on the shoulder, failure to obey a stop sign, and failure to obey a traffic light.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

Asbury is still wanted in King George County and now wanted in Stafford for felony eluding. He remains at large as of Tuesday, June 18.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.