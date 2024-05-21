Best Burgers In Northern Virginia

No matter how you take your burger, they're a must have on Memorial Day.
And if you aren't in the mood to grill it yourself, there are plenty of excellent burgers in Northern Virginia to sink your teeth into.
Below is a list that Daily Voice compiled based off of user-review sites, published rundowns, and suggestions from locals.
- B Side, Fairfax
- Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, Ballston, Shirlington, Fairfax, Reston, McLean, Vienna
- Burger District, Arlington
- The Capital Burger, Reston
- Chadwick's, Alexandria
- Crossroads Tabletop Tavern, Manassas
- Hangry Burger, Springfield
- Holy Cow, Alexandria
- Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, Fairfax
- Market Burger Fries and Shakes, Leesburg
- MELT Gourmet Cheeseburgers, Leesburg
- Red Apron, Mosaic
- Sunken Well Tavern, Fredericksburg
- Social Burger, Vienna
