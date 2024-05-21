Best Burgers In Northern Virginia

No matter how you take your burger, they're a must have on Memorial Day.

And if you aren't in the mood to grill it yourself, there are plenty of excellent burgers in Northern Virginia to sink your teeth into.

Below is a list that Daily Voice compiled based off of user-review sites, published rundowns, and suggestions from locals.

B Side, Fairfax

Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, Ballston, Shirlington, Fairfax, Reston, McLean, Vienna

Burger District, Arlington

The Capital Burger, Reston

Chadwick's, Alexandria

Crossroads Tabletop Tavern, Manassas

Hangry Burger, Springfield

Holy Cow, Alexandria

Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, Fairfax

Market Burger Fries and Shakes, Leesburg

MELT Gourmet Cheeseburgers, Leesburg

Red Apron, Mosaic

Sunken Well Tavern, Fredericksburg

Social Burger, Vienna

