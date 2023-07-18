Bank Robber, Conspirators Nabbed In Stafford County

Jail records show John Kenneth Zinno was charged with robbery, contempt of court, grand larceny, failing to stop for police and more, on Monday, July 17.

Zinno was being sought by police for robbery at Atlantic Union Bank in the 1000 block of Warrenton Road, that afternoon.

Spears Winn, 51, and James Harris III, 57, were also charged with attempted robbery and conspiracy, authorities said.

Further details were expected to be released Tuesday, July 18.

