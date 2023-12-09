Amber Alert Issued For Virginia Child 'In Extreme Danger' After Abduction (Developing)

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children's Clearinghouse say that at around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, Zuri Dorsey was possibly taken by Deandre Alante Dorsey in Virginia Beach, officials say.

According to police, the girl was last seen at her home in the 1300 block of Sapphire Drive.

The child was described as having brown hair, brown eyes, standing at around 2-feet tall, weighing 34 pounds. She was last seen wearing only underwear.

Dorsey, 27, was described as being a Black man with brown hair, brown eyes, who is 5-foot-11, weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a black hoodie, possibly driving a red 2016 Honda Accord with the North Carolina registration "RAZ9972."

Police say that "the child is believed to be in extreme danger."

Anyone with information regarding the child, her whereabouts, or Dorsey, has been asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department by calling (757) 385-4401.

