Actors Needed For Sports Rom-Com Series Set To Shoot In DMV Region

Set in Virginia, producers pitched the project "The Charity Case" as a "sports rom-com series about love, not romance," and now they are looking to fill out the cast.

"A genius-level nine-year-old talks an ex-MMA fighter out of retirement for charitable reasons," according to the casting director.

"Southpaw Sean Smith is a retired professional mixed martial artist who now hosts a radio-podcast show at ESPN Richmond where he delivers controversial takes for all RVA to hear."

The child - Dani - convinces the washed up fighter to get back in the ring for a tournament put on by "greedy social media influencers with a cash prize of one million dollars.

"As this unlikely duo of a Manchild and Girl Genius begins to develop, he’ll teach her how to let go and just be a kid while she forces him to grow up."

Roles available include that of Danielle "Dani" Anderson, who is a female lead between the ages of 7 and 12. They are also casting Hannah Carlisle, a female medical student between the ages of 28 and 38; Charity Anderson - Dani's mother - and Laura Simons, her best friend.

"While the tropes of a sports movie and a rom-com will be in there, this story subverts the expectations of both genres and focuses more on what people can do when they ban together to go for something," according to the casting call.

It is set to shoot in Richmond, Northern Virginia, and DC, with pay upwards of $300 per day, up to $2,100 for an estimated week of work.

Details about the project can be found here.

