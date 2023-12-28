Garcia F. Hernandez was heading north on Route 11 (N. Valley Pike) in a 2015 Subaru Legacy when he crossed over the center line and struck a 2004 GMC Envoy head-on around 12:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, VSP Sgt. Brent Coffey said.

The impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway north of Route 720 (Smithland Road).

Hernandez was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected. He was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver of GMC suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

An adult female passenger in the GMC suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.