Wanted: Woodbridge Parents Abused 19-Month-Old Son Before His Mysterious Death, Cops Say

Richard Osmin Ascencio, 31, and Jakeline Sanchez, 28, both of Woodbridge, are both wanted for felony child abuse, the county police department said.

Officers were called to their Granby Road home on Jan. 22, 2023 where firefighters found their 19-month-old child unresponsive, police said. The boy was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation, an autopsy was completed which showed signs of abuse by the boy's parents, Ascencio and Sanchez, authorities said.

The child’s cause of death has not been determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office. On June 4, 2024, following the investigation and upon consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Sanchez and Ascencio, who remain at large.

