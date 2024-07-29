Traffic Delayed For Miles On I-95 In Prince William County For Crash Investigation

The Virginia DOT cautioned that motorists can expect delays on the interstate in the area of exit 152B (Route 234 North), which blocked the three middle southbound lanes, with traffic only getting by slowly on either shoulder.

As of 1 p.m. on July 29, officials said that backups were approximately three miles.

No details about the crash have been provided.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.