Traffic Delayed For Miles Following Crash On I-66 In Prince William County

Motorists were slowed to a crawl at around 3:15 p.m. on June 21, when there was a crash in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Route 234 that resulted in the three main lanes being blocked.

State police say that at least one person was killed in the crash. The crash involved a disabled vehicle that was struck by a second vehicle.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the west left center lane, right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

More details are expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.