One Killed, Two Injured In I-95 Crash That Closed Lanes For Hours In Virginia (Developing)

Shortly after 6:15 a.m. on July 9, an SUV traveling north in the Express Lanes pulled off onto the right shoulder due to mechanical issues in Woodbridge.

Both the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle to investigate when a Ford F-150 pick-up truck veered into the shoulder and struck the latter and the disabled SUV.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver of both the SUV and Ford were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of less severe injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and potential charges are pending, officials said. No details about any of the victims has been released by the police.

Northbound lanes on I-95 were closed for several hours as state police investigated the fatal crash.

This is a developing story.

