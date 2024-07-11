Man Who Stuffed Body In Suitcase, Dumped It In Woodbridge Trash Pleads Not Guilty: Report

Brandon Devon White, 30, has been accused of the murder of his girlfriend Taty’ana Zakiyyah Cooks, whose body was found in a trash collection truck in March, officials say.

The two were reportedly in a relationship and had been living together at the time. She was reported missing on March 21 when she failed to pick up her 1-year-old son from daycare, prompting a missing person investigation that ended with a grisly discovery.

The following day, detectives stopped and secured a trash collection truck where the victim’s body was later found, authorities said.

White was eventually identified as a suspect and later arrested by Newport News police.

During the investigation, detectives learned Cooks' car was being driven by White, an acquaintance, which was found in Hampton Roads/Newport News City. Her belongings, however, were still inside her Woodbridge home.

According to an NBC4 Washington report, in court this week, it was determined Cooks' body was stuffed into a suitcase after White allegedly strangled her and tossed the package into a dumpster following a reported altercation.

He reportedly pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. He is scheduled to face a grand jury in August.

