Tyrone Andrew McKinley Campbell, 38, of Warrenton, is facing charges after subjecting his victim - described by police as an acquaintance - to a harrowing day in Gainesville.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to investigate a reported sexual assault in the 1400 block of Lee Highway on Saturday, June 22 that had happened earlier this month.

Investigators say that the woman arranged to meet with Campbell early on Saturday, June 8; however, during their encounter, he allegedly refused to let her leave and sexually assaulted her.

It is further alleged that he then abused her at additional locations in Gainesville before the two stopped at a local business, at which point the woman was able to get free while employees alerted the police.

Campbell was identified as a suspect and arrested by members of the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force on Saturday.

He was charged with:

Two counts of rape;

Two counts of object sexual penetration;

Forcible sodomy;

Abduction.

Campbell is being held without bond.

