Christian Arce Manalansan was arrested on July 1 following a pair of arguments that got out of hand in a Bristow home on July 1, according to officials.

Officers were called at around 5:45 p.m on Monday afternoon to the 10200 block of Spring Iris Drive, where there was a reported incident involving Manalansan and a 43-year-old woman.

During the encounter, police say that Manalansan refused to let the woman leave the room before they were separated. They then got into another altercation, during which he allegedly grabbed his victim's neck, leaving her with minor injuries before she could get free.

The Bristow resident was arrested on Monday and charged with abduction, strangulation, domestic assault and battery.

His court date is pending and bond was set at $7,500.

