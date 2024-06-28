Woodbridge resident John Richard Gerald Grosskopf was pronounced dead on Thursday, June 27 following a crash caused by Doris Ann Grosskopf, 82, who was cited by police for failing to follow a traffic signal.

According to a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department, at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 officers were called to the intersection of Old Bridge Road and Harbor Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a reported crash involving a Ford Edge and Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

Investigators say that a 44-year-old Hyattsville man in the truck was heading west on Old Bridge Road approaching the Harbor Drive intersection when Doris Grosskopf's Ford was traveling east, entered the intersection, and crossed in front of the F-150's path of travel.

Both drivers and two passengers were rushed to area hospitals.

Police noted that speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors for the driver.

