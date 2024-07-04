Concrete-Wielding Woman Assaulted Arresting Officers In Prince William County, Police Say

Before midnight on Wednesday, July 3, officers were called to Pointer Lane near Portsmouth Road in Manassas, where there were reports of a woman throwing items at vehicles.

Police say that upon arrival, officers found Kimberly Sierra-Ovando, 20, in the intersection holding the piece of concrete, and she was not prepared to go down quietly.

According to investigators, when they attempted to detain her, Sierra-Ovando actively resisted her arrest and struck two officers before she could be placed inside the police vehicle.

It was determined that Sierra-Ovando damaged multiple parked vehicles in the area before officers arrived, though no injuries were reported.

Sierra-Ovando, who has no fixed address, was charged with:

Two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;

Throwing missiles at occupied vehicles;

Obstruction of justice;

Two counts of vandalism;

Carless interference with traffic.

As of Thursday afternoon, bond information for Sierra-Ovando was unavailable and her initial court date is pending.

