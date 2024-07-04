A Few Clouds 93°

Concrete-Wielding Woman Assaulted Arresting Officers In Prince William County, Police Say

A woman caught red-handed holding a section of concrete she was reportedly throwing at vehicles is facing a host of charges following her arrest overnight, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Prince William County Police arrested the woman late on Wednesday night.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Before midnight on Wednesday, July 3, officers were called to Pointer Lane near Portsmouth Road in Manassas, where there were reports of a woman throwing items at vehicles.

Police say that upon arrival, officers found Kimberly Sierra-Ovando, 20, in the intersection holding the piece of concrete, and she was not prepared to go down quietly.

According to investigators, when they attempted to detain her, Sierra-Ovando actively resisted her arrest and struck two officers before she could be placed inside the police vehicle.

It was determined that Sierra-Ovando damaged multiple parked vehicles in the area before officers arrived, though no injuries were reported.

Sierra-Ovando, who has no fixed address, was charged with: 

  • Two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer;
  • Throwing missiles at occupied vehicles;
  • Obstruction of justice;
  • Two counts of vandalism;
  • Carless interference with traffic.

As of Thursday afternoon, bond information for Sierra-Ovando was unavailable and her initial court date is pending.

