Bret Michaels Rocks Virginia Tiki Bar

Rock legend Bret Michaels made an unexpected appearance at a Virginia bar over the holiday week — much to the delight of customers who braved the sweltering heat to take photos with him in the sand.

Bret Michaels at&nbsp;Dockside Restaurant &amp; Tiki Bar.

 Photo Credit: Dockside Restaurant & Tiki Bar
Sporting a t-shirt proudly representing his famed band "Poison," Michaels "got freaky" at the Dockside Restaurant and Tiki Bar in Colonial Beach, where he was once again the star of the show.

"He was so nice and friendly," one customer shared on social media. "Hung out in this heat to chat and take pics." 

"He was awesome!!!," another posted.

The frontman of Posion was in the area after performing during the first weekend of Carowinds along with LeAnn Rimes, Dee Snider, and several other artists.

Michaels even took to social media to give the eatery a shout out on Monday.

"I'm RVing across America to see family and friends in Pennsylvania and I jumped on stage with my good friend Pete Evick at the unbelievable Dockside Tiki Bar and Restaurant in Colonial Beach and it was like paradise.

"I loved every second of it."

