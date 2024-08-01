Armed Man, 22, Killed By Police After Overnight Negotiations In Woodbridge, Police Say

Officers were called to a home on the 3400 block of Caledonia Circle on reports of a suicidal person around 8:20 p.m., county police said in a release.

"The incident was contained, and over the course of the evening, officers attempted numerous times for the individual’s safe surrender," police said.

On Thursday morning, Aug. 1 around 5:30 a.m., officers engaged the individual who was shot and killed. No officers or other community members were injured during the incident which remains contained.

There is no active threat to the surrounding community.

The deceased has been preliminarily identified as a 22-year-old man of Woodbridge.

The Prince William County Police Department, at the request of Chief Peter Newsham, has requested the regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to oversee the investigation as an independent body.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.