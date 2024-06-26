Francisco Juarez was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a fire that was allegedly intentionally site in February in the 30 block of Sycolin Road in Leesburg, authorities announced.

According to investigators, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, first responders were called to the building, where firefighters were met by a small blaze inside a vacant structure, which was extinguished rapidly before it could spread.

During the investigation, Juarez was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested on June 25 after it was determined that the fire was likely set intentionally.

The Leesburg resident was charged with burning or destroying any other building or structure, one count of entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He's being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.