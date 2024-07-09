Loudoun Deputy Wounded In Accidental Shooting Faces Long Road To Recovery, Campaign Says

Loudoun County Master Deputy Kenny Foster was identified by a GoFundMe campaign as the victim of the June 13 accident.

Launched by the Loudoun Dulles FOP Charitable Foundation, the campaign says the shooting caused serious internal damage resulting in three surgeries for Foster, including one to repair his main artery.

While Foster — an avid handyman — has returned home to his wife and two boys, he faces a long recovery, according to the campaign.

"There is an unknown number of months of continued care and hospital visits from their home to the hospital, about 40 minutes each way," the fundraiser says.

"Uncertainty about any future surgeries and what long-term recovery will look like. While workers comp will cover the basic hospital costs and Kenny's base salary, there are other expenses that will be incurred during his recovery. This includes his wife needing to take time off from homeschooling their children to attend to Kenny, daily travel expenses and food while at the hospital.

"It is unknown what modifications may need to be made to Kenny and Sarah's house to support his recovery."

Click here to support the Foster family.

