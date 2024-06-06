Leesburg Arsonist Sets Two Fires, Causing $4K In Damages, Fire Marshal Says

Jose Hernandez set two different fires on the 800 block of Edwards Ferry Road NE, one on Sunday, June 2, and the other on Tuesday, June 4, totaling $4,000 in damage, the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office announced.

Firefighters were called to the home for a dryer fire on the first floor of a residential building around 3:40 p.m. Sunday, June 2, the LCFMO said. The cause was determined to be incendiary in nature. Damages were estimated at $1,500. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, and no one was displaced. Fire alarms were present and functioned as designed.

Then, around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, crews were called to the same address for a fire in the exact same location, officials said. The blaze was also deemed incendiary in nature and damages were estimated at $2,500, officials said. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, and no one was displaced. Fire alarms were present and functioned as designed.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with two counts of burning or destroying dwelling/house. He was held on no bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

