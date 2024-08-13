Riley Biro, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple felonies following an incident that played out at the Loudoun County Public Defender's Office on Monday afternoon and spilled over into the local courthouse.

According to the Leesburg Police Department, at around 1:10 p.m. officers were called to the building when Biro allegedly forcibly entered the main office door in the 200 block of Loudoun Street SE.

Investigators say that Biro reportedly was looking for a specific employee and was making verbal threats that he was there to harm that person.

His efforts were for naught, as he was unable to track down his purported victim, and he left before officers arrived, though his day wasn't over.

After leaving the public defender's office, Biro went to the Loudoun County District Courthouse on Church Street NE in Leesburg, officials say, where he was detained by members of the sheriff's office until officers from the Leesburg Police Department arrived to arrest him.

Biro was charged with felony burglary, intent to commit murder, and felony destruction of property. He's being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.