Gerald McMurray Arrested For Weapons Offenses

Reports of shots fired near Loudoun County businesses over the weekend led to the apprehension of a convicted felon from Leesburg, police say.

 Photo Credit: Leesburg Police Department
Zak Failla
Gerald McMurray, 37, was arrested by members of the Arlington Police Department on Wednesday night, following an investigation into a late night shooting on Saturday.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on June 22 officers from the Leesburg Police Department were called to the unit block of Plaza Street NE, where shots were fired, though they were unable to locate any suspect at the time.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

During the investigation, police say that McMurray was identified as a suspect, and he was arrested by police in Arlington on June 27.

McMurray was charged with: 

  • Two counts of attempted malicious wounding;
  • Discharging a firearm at a building;
  • Brandishing a firearm;
  • Reckless handling of a firearm;
  • Discharging a firearm in a public place;
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Arlington County Jail without bond on the Leesburg warrants. The incident remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.

