Deputy Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Charged With Drinking, Driving In PWC: Officials

Over the weekend, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew B. Lowery was charged in Prince William County with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and refusal of a breath test.

No details about the arrest or circumstances surrounding the incident have been released by investigators.

"We are abiding by Loudoun County Department of Human Resources' protocols and will not be making any further statements on this matter," the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said in a statement.

According to an ABC7 report, Lowery will be able to remain at work in the office amid the ongoing investigation.

Lowery has been a lifetime resident in Northern Virginia, moving to Prince William County in 1984, graduating from Woodbridge High School four years later, then from VCU in 1994 and the T.C. School of Law at the University of Richmond.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Loudoun and receive free news updates.