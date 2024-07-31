Jose Aguilar-Martinez was arrested this week in connection to the fatal carjacking involving Silver Spring resident Melody Waldecker, 54.

Waldecker was in the 21000 block of Towncenter Plaza when she was carjacked at around 11:40 a.m. on July 29 in Sterling by Aguilar-Martinez.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, Waldecker was carjacked, then struck by her own vehicle as Aguilar-Martinez sped away from the area before being apprehended at around 12:15 p.m. following "an extensive search."

Waldecker was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Aguilar-Martinez was initially taken to a local hospital following his apprehension after appearing to have an unrelated medical condition.

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Detainer has been since issued for him by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Aguilar-Martinez appears to be from El Salvador, investigators said, has a driver’s license issued by the state of California, no fixed address, but was recently residing in Sterling.

He was arraigned on the carjacking charge on July 30 and additional charges are expected to be filed by the Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney.

“This is a horrific tragedy, and we mourn the death of Melody Waldecker as the result of the heinous actions by a suspect in our nation illegally,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said.

“This is another reminder of why it is essential that localities collaborate with our federal counterparts charged with enforcing US immigration laws.”

Aguilar-Martiez remains detained at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

