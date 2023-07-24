Woman Sexually Assaulted By Man She Just Met At Fairfax County Marriott: Police

A woman told authorities that she was sexually assaulted by a man she just met at the Courtyard Marriott at 2722 Gallows Road in McLean, police said on Friday, July 21.

Detectives found surveillance footage of the suspect, who is described as a black man, 6 feet tall, in his late 20s, with short hair and a slim build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

