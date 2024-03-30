Waisuddin Quraishi, 50, is facing murder and other charges in connection to the death of Mohammad Zekria, 37, in Fairfax, following an altercation in Mosby Woods.

Police say that shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department responded to a home in the 10400 block of Viera Lane, where there was a report of a possible shooting.

While filing a domestic dispute report with members of the department, Quraishi's wife told investigators that he had shot someone, also advising that she and her family were directly threatened by her husband and that he may be in possession of a weapon.

Following that report, officers found Zekria inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives from the department's Major Crimes Bureau responded to the scene and determined that Quraishi had shot Zekria, investigators said. Both men were known to each other, though the nature of their relationship was not disclosed by police.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Virginia State Police troopers found Quraishi walking along I-495 not far from Braddock Road and he was taken into custody.

Quraishi was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.

