These Parts Of Northeast Could See Up To Foot Of Snow From Quick-Moving System

A quick-moving storm sweeping across the region will bring up to a foot of snow to parts of the Northeast.

The time frame for the system is late Tuesday night, Nov. 15 into Wednesday morning, Nov. 16.

For brand-new snowfall projections from AccuWeather.com, see the image above:

1 to 3 inches (areas shown in Columbia blue),

3 to 6 inches (areas shown in darker blue),

6 to 12 inches (areas shown in Royal blue).

Other parts of the region where the overnight temperature drops to at or around the freezing mark during that time frame will see a wintry mix, with a change to plain rain by daybreak Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"But before then, locally hazardous driving conditions are possible for the early morning commute," the weather service said. All rain is expected farther south.

Temperatures on Monday, Nov. 14 will be several degrees below normal, in the middle to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday on a brisk day with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s, with wind-chill values between 25 and 35 degrees.

The storm system is expected to arrive from west to east sometime late Tuesday night.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.