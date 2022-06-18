Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera.

One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook.

NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos.

The first tornado was at 6:36 p.m. from the local high school to Kennon Road in Mineral, starting at the high school and ending at Kennon Road. The The 2.5-mile path downed trees and power lines.

The second twister was just after 7:05 p.m. in Kents Store in Fluvanna, with winds reaching up to 95 mph along Old Stage and Castle Rock roads, the National Weather service said.

The third tornado developed from a circulation behind the initial tornado also in Kents Store, this one knocking power to the county around 7:35 p.m.

Nearly 1,000 residents in Goochland County were without power.

