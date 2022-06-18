Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Breaking News: Shots Fired At Fairfax County Mall: Police (DEVELOPING)
Weather

Stunning Footage Of 3 Virginia Twisters Captured By Residents

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
NOVA Storm Chasing captured photos of Thursday's twisters.
NOVA Storm Chasing captured photos of Thursday's twisters. Photo Credit: NOVA Storm Chasing

Three tornados touched down in Virginia causing widespread damage Thursday, June 16, and locals got the footage on camera.

One was captured on video by Rev Ben Knotts, who shared the footage on Facebook.

NOVA Storm Chasing, a weather-centric photographer, also captured the twisters in several photos.

The first tornado was at 6:36 p.m. from the local high school to Kennon Road in Mineral, starting at the high school and ending at Kennon Road. The The 2.5-mile path downed trees and power lines.

The second twister was just after 7:05 p.m. in Kents Store in Fluvanna, with winds reaching up to 95 mph along Old Stage and Castle Rock roads, the National Weather service said.

The third tornado developed from a circulation behind the initial tornado also in Kents Store, this one knocking power to the county around 7:35 p.m.

Nearly 1,000 residents in Goochland County were without power.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.