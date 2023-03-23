Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Weather

Spring Storm To Drench Northeast

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Saturday, March 25, 2023. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Gear up for a rainy weekend: Meteorologists are predicting an early spring storm this weekend in the Northeast.

Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24 will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, with chilly weather setting the stage for a rainy Saturday, March 25, AccuWeather and the National Weather Service say.

"New York City will be raw, rainy and chilly from late Friday night through Saturday with temperatures no better than the 40s," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

According to the National Weather Service, temps will be in the high 60s on Thursday; the mid-50s on Friday; and in the high 50s on Saturday.

Sunday will be a more classic spring day, with sunny skies and temps hovering around 60.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.