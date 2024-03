According to firefighters, the home at 2 Ann Fitz Hugh Dr. in Wakefield was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Firefighters said neighbors heard an explosion, bringing crews to the scene just after 4 a.m.

"Heard the explosion in our bedroom 1-1/2 miles away," someone wrote on X/ "🙏🙏🙏 for inhabitants & firefighters!"

The two-alarm fire was under control in about one hour.

