Virginia Beach Ex-Con Learns Fate For Wife's Grisly Murder Witnessed By Children

Brandon Wyatt Wysong, 34, was sentenced to 45 years in state prison with 15 suspended (leaving 30 years to serve) for the Nov. 4, 2019 shooting death of his wife, Elena Wysong, according to Colin D. Stolle, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney.

The couple's oldest child heard the entire ordeal in the laundry room and tried to get in after hearing gunshots, but couldn't, as their mom's body was blocking the door, Stolle said. Once the child was able to get into the laundry room, they attempted CPR and wrapped towels around their mom's bleeding head, then called 911,

The ordeal began earlier that day when the couple got into an argument and Elena left the house with her three children due to her husband's behavior, authorities said. When they returned to the house briefly to pick up their oldest child's pregnant cat, they saw that Brandon had "destroyed and flung around nearly all the items inside the house," Stolle said.

Wysong and Elena got into an argument in the living room, during which Wysong head-butted Elena in the forehead. The oldest child saw Wysong with his gun and then pull Elena into the laundry room. The child heard her mother screaming and then multiple gunshots. Wysong had fired three shots, one striking Elena in the back of the head.

That's when the child attempted to save their mom.

Police responded and attempted CPR until EMS arrived, pronouncing Elena dead at the scene. Police K-9 units found Brandon hiding in the woods nearby. In an interview with detectives, he admitted shooting Elena and hiding his gun at a park. He took the detectives to the park to point out the location of the gun, which was recovered by police.

Wysong has prior convictions of burglary, credit card fraud and forgery, destruction of property and more. He pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (all offenses stemming to Elena's death) last February.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Tabitha B. Anderson and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Megan M. Lang prosecuted this case.

