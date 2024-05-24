Video: Fair Oaks Bath & Body Works Thieves Arrested Following I-66 Pursuit, Cops Say

Video shared by Dave Satter shows the end of the pursuit led by Tasha Easterling, 35, in which she, Michael Jones, 31, Shacota Brown, 28, were arrested just before 6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, who were identified by Fairfax County police.

Trouble began at the Bath and Body Works at 13009 Route 50 in Fair Oaks where Jones and Brown were accused of stealing items. They hopped in a BMW operated by Easterling and took off, police said.

The car was found on I-66 and eventually stopped for troopers, according to Satter's video and FCPD.

Jones was charged with petit larceny, assault, and grand larceny. Brown was charged with grand and petit larceny, while Easterling was charged with felony speed to elude and felony aid to commit larceny.

Ages and towns of residences were not provided. Daily Voice has reached out to FCPD and VSP for additional details.

