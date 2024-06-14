Mostly Cloudy 88°

Video: 2 Firearms, Magazine, Stolen Car Found In Arrest Of Teens At Springfield Mall, Cops Say

Police in Virginia have released footage of the arrests of two Maryland men who they say were found with firearms, a magazine, a stolen vehicle and more at a local mall.

Jordan Ewell and Khalil&nbsp;Harshaw were arrested at the Springfield Mall.

 Photo Credit: FCPD
Cecilia Levine
Detectives spotted a car with a stolen license plate around 1 p.m. on June 6 at the Springfield Mall, Fairfax County police said. 

Shopping center detectives were able to identify the occupants of the vehicle as Jordan Ewell and Khalil Harshaw, both 19, of Maryland, FCPD said.

Video shared to X shows officers approaching the pair, and Harshaw initiating a foot pursuit. He didn't get far, as officers apprehended him several feet away and pulled a firearm with an extended magazine from his waistband.

A stolen firearm was found inside the car, stolen out of Alexandria City, police said. Police also found marijuana in the vehicle.

Harshaw was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Grand Larceny – Auto Theft, Petit Larceny, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Certain Other Specified Localities. He was held on no bond. 

Ewell was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Grand Larceny – Auto Theft, and Petit Larceny. He was held on no bond.

