New Jersey natives Feliz Perez, 57, Amauri Roman Sanabia Balbuena, 44, and Jonathan Peralta Cabrera, 38, of New York, are all facing multiple charges for a string of reported robberies, according to officials.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's Tysons Urban Team were alerted to a reported theft incident in the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Road in Tysons, where they located three men who were wanted for alleged larcenies in neighboring jurisdictions earlier this week.

Detectives were able to locate the crew and all three were taken into custody.

A subsequent search of their vehicle led to the recovery of more than $24,000 worth of merchandise, largely underwear taken from Victoria's Secret, according to police.

The merchandise was later connected to recent thefts that were reported in Prince William County, and it is believed the crew has been involved with other organized thefts in the region with the intent to sell the property out of state.

All three were charged with:

Two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny;

Two counts of larceny with the intent to sell;

Two counts of petit larceny

Sanabia Balbuena was also charged with two counts of grand larceny and possession of burglarious tools, while Peralta Cabrera was charged with two counts of grand larceny and possession of Schedule IV drugs.

Each is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

