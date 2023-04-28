Two Critical In Capital Beltway Crash, Delays Expected

The northbound lanes of the outlet loop were closed at Van Dorn Street as of 6 a.m. Ongoing delays were expected.
A serious crash involving a tractor trailer left two people critically injured and jammed the Capital Beltway in Fairfax County early Friday, April 28, authorities said.
